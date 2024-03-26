Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Revitalising our commute

March 26, 2024
I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the consis­tently poor transportation services provided by the buses and taxis in our area. People have encountered numerous issues that have signif­icantly impacted their daily com­mute and overall quality of life.

Firstly, the frequent delays and er­ratic schedules of the buses have made it increasingly difficult to plan my journeys effectively. Despite ad­hering to the designated timeta­bles, people have often experienced lengthy wait times at bus stops, lead­ing to frustration and inconvenience, especially during peak hours.

Furthermore, the condition of the buses themselves leaves much to be desired. Many vehicles exhib­it signs of neglect, including worn-out seats, malfunctioning doors, and inadequate ventilation sys­tems. These substandard condi­tions not only compromise passen­ger comfort but also raise concerns regarding safety and hygiene.

In addition to the shortcomings of the bus services, the reliability of taxis in our area is equally disap­pointing. On numerous occasions, people have encountered difficul­ties in securing a taxi during late hours or inclement weather, leav­ing them stranded and vulnerable.

As a member of the community, I believe it is imperative that im­mediate action is taken to address these pressing issues and improve the overall quality of transporta­tion services. I urge the govern­ment to conduct a thorough review of current operations, implement measures to enhance reliability and efficiency and prioritise the needs of passengers.

It is my sincere hope that this let­ter serves as a catalyst for positive change and prompts meaningful dialogue between stakeholders. As residents, we deserve transporta­tion services that are safe, reliable, and accessible to all.

NAWAL YASIR,

Karachi.

