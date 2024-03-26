Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
KARACHI   -  The Commission for Inter Religious Harmony of the Roman Catholic Church has arranged spe­cial “Iftar Dinner” for people belonging to all re­ligions here the other day at the Auditorium of Saint Patrick College.

The Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Naveed An­thony, Catholic Bishop Diocese of Karachi K Tony Martis, Father Shakeel, Kashif Anthony, Musafir Pakistani Mukhtar Bhai Ji, Goswami Vijay Maharaj of Hindu Maharaj Council, Senator Anwer Lal Din, Shahid Anwer of Church Council of Pakistan and other dignitaries attended the Iftar dinner.

On the occasion, religious dignitaries stressed the need of unity and consensus among all reli­gions and reiterated that they will try their best to forge unity among all religions for the sake of de­velopment and prosperity of the country.

