Rupee gains one paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.13. However, ac­cording to the Forex As­sociation of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs281, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 19 paisas to close at Rs300.84 against the last-day closing of Rs301.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 06 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.59 compared to the last closing of Rs350.65. The Emirates Dirham re­mained constant to close at Rs75.73 and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs74.15.