Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Security forces eliminate four terrorists in DI Khan

Web Desk
11:30 AM | March 26, 2024
The security forces have killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operation carried out in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists who were eliminated in the operation include Mustafa, Qismat Ullah and Islam ud Din.

The terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists.

Earlier, two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on the convoy of security forces in Dera Ismail Khan a couple of days ago.

A suicide bomber has rammed his vehicle into a convoy of security forces, resulting in martyrdom of two security personnel.

Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel, 38, and Sepoy Tahir Naveed, 34, were martyred in the suicide attack. They hailed from Kohat district.

The ISPR had said those responsible for the cowardly attack would be brought to justice and the security forces were determined to wipe out the scourge of terrorism.

