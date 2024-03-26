Tuesday, March 26, 2024
SIC to raise matter of appointing leader of opposition in NA with speaker soon

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The MNAs of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC),backed by the PTI,.are set to raise matter of appointing leader of opposition in the national assembly with the Speaker National Assembly soon. These law­makers will raise the matter with Speaker Nation­al Assembly in the upcoming National Assembly session, likely to be summoned by this week.

Around a month ago , the members formally presented to the office of the National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Malik Amir Dogar submitted documents of Ayub’s nomination in the national assembly Secretariat. Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ali Muhammad Khan, Riaz Fatiana, and Dr Nisar Jat, among other opposition members, were also present on the occasion. Sources said that the party members will also raise the matter in the house, if proper attention was not given in the na­tional assembly Secretariat on their request.

