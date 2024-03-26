Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Soldier martyred as security forces foil attack on Turbat naval base

Web Desk
12:42 PM | March 26, 2024
National, Headlines

Security forces foiled a terrorist attack on Pakistan Navy’s Airbase PNS Siddique in Turbat, late Monday night.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) four terrorists armed with heavy weapons and explosives attacked Naval base in Turbat. However, timely action by navy personnel thwarted the assault, preventing any harm to the base or its personnel.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy, the terrorists attempted to enter the other side from the Turbat Civil Airport premises. The terrorists lobbed hand grenades and opened fire at the entrance to the base.

However, the swift and coordinated response from Pakistan Navy personnel repelled the attack, as a result of which the terrorists could not enter the naval base and were all eliminated.

FC personnel Noman Farid embraced martyrdom while fighting the attackers.

A joint clearance operation of the Pakistan Navy, Frontier Corps, and the police was launched to sweep the surrounding areas for any potential threats and remaining terrorists.

Previously, the BLA had carried out an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority’s residential complex on March 20. Two security personnel were martyred in the attack. Later, eight terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by security forces.

Web Desk

