Spring season offers glimpse into GB’s natural beauty, cultural heritage

GILGIT-BALTISTAN - Spring, also known as blossom season, is a wonderful time that comes after the cold winter and before the hot summer. It is a time of renew­al marked by awakening of nature, bloom­ing of flowers and trees starting to grow again. Different communities celebrate var­ious events during this lively season.

Gilgit-Baltistan, located in the north­ern part of Pakistan, is a beautiful moun­tainous region. It welcomes many tourists every year to enjoy its four seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and snowy winter. Each season has its own colours and views, but spring is especially charming.

One of the most beautiful sights in the area is the cherry blossom season, when na­ture changes from winter to spring. Visitors can see fields turning green and trees like cherry, apricot, apple, almond, and peach starting to bloom. There are also snowy mountains, clear rivers, and blue skies. This peaceful environment lets travellers escape from their busy lives.

During spring, the weather in the region becomes nice and comfortable, making it a great time to explore the region. Some pop­ular places to visit during spring include Hunza, Skardu, and Gilgit city. These places show the bright colours and natural beauty of spring in Gilgit-Baltistan, giving visitors memories to cherish.

The best time to see cherry blossoms in the region is from mid-March to late April. During this time, the region is covered in white, pink, and green flowers, creating a beautiful and calming experience for trav­ellers. While the cherry blossom season might change a bit depending on the weath­er, visiting during this time guarantees a stunning view of nature.

Spring in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan also means celebrating Nowruz, the Per­sian New Year, with excitement. Local cele­brations include traditional foods, cultural performances, and lively gatherings, giving travellers a taste of the region’s rich herit­age. Experiencing these celebrations adds to the springtime charm of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Farida Ali, a local resident, describes spring in the region as a refreshing time after the cold winter months. She said the community eagerly waits for spring be­cause it brings a sense of renewal and en­ergy to their lives. During the Spring Fes­tival, they celebrate their cultural heritage through music, dance, and traditional ritu­als, bringing joy and togetherness.

Rashid Khan, a farmer, explains that spring is important for farmers like him be­cause it marks the beginning of the farming season. They prepare their fields for plant­ing crops and hold the Seed Growing Fes­tival to bless the land and wish for a good harvest. These rituals connect them to the land and the cycle of life.

Nadia Malik, a tour guide from Hunza, stated that for tourists visiting Gilgit-Bal­tistan, spring offers a glimpse into the re­gion’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. From walks in blossoming orchards to en­joying local cuisine at the Spring Festival, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The warm hospitality of the locals makes springtime unforgettable