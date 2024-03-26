The Myth of CSS Success

CSS is a challenging exam that requires a thorough knowledge of global and domestic affairs. Every year, CSS sees thousands of hopefuls, but only a few succeed.
The CSS exam is unlike any other exam students take during their educational journey. Creativity and opinion formation are crucial skills needed to succeed in the CSS exam. The education system in the country does not effectively prepare students to meet the required skill level and competency expected by FPSC for the CSS exam.
One cannot master CSS simply by suddenly starting to prepare for it. Unless students complete all the preparation stages, they won’t be able to pass the exam. The education system in Pakistan is divided, resulting in students appearing in CSS exams with skills acquired from different curriculums and languages chosen by their parents. Because of the unequal education systems, certain graduates excel in English speaking, writing, critical thinking, and grasping fundamental concepts, surpassing the majority educated in compromised systems.
Additionally, the quota system has certain drawbacks, as it should not solely consider residency in an underprivileged province as the basis for availing its benefits. The purpose of facilitating students through quota systems becomes obsolete when students from underprivileged areas have access to resources and facilities for getting education from top universities in Pakistan and abroad. Students from privileged backgrounds in underprivileged areas benefit greatly from the quota system, as they have access to top educational facilities in the best universities. The quota system increases the chances for better allocation in CSS. Those students who lack resources to access quality education in schools and universities become the true casualties in such situations where their privileged fellows from the same province get education from the best universities and also take benefit of the quota system.
To make matters worse, those who qualify for CSS seldom acknowledge this reality and present themselves as superheroes. CSS toppers sometimes attribute their quick success to a few months of preparation, neglecting to mention the influence of their educational background. The suffering of impoverished students goes beyond this. They are lured by the fairy tales of CSS-qualified students, envisioning success within the same timeframe, and overlooking personal abilities and limitations. A lot of successful candidates share success stories that typically leave out important facts like years of hard work and access to quality education because they worry that revealing the truth might undermine their superhuman persona.
However, many students, despite having a weak educational background, can pass this exam. These students never stray from the path of hard work and are always working towards their goals by constantly improving their ability to express their genuine opinions in exams. Such students face a continuous stream of challenges, demanding great dedication to achieve excellent marks in both the psychological and interview phases. CSS is a competitive exam, but true competition arises only when everyone gets equal opportunities. In this exam, what matters the most is students’ ability to write good English, critically evaluate arguments, and generate compelling answers. Ensuring a level-playing field in CSS requires action to be taken. The government should establish academies to help students from disadvantaged backgrounds prepare for CSS exams. Merit-based scholarships should be provided to students, and they should be supported by recruiting the best faculty.
For students who are unlucky in accessing quality education, this offers immediate relief. It will address the concerns of students from disadvantaged areas and enable them to prepare for the exam without any additional financial burden.
Furthermore, there needs to be a total ban on showcasing fake success stories in CSS. CSS successful candidates should be mandated by the government to present accurate information aligned with their educational qualifications. This will help CSS aspirants understand the true level of effort required to pass the exam.
Additionally, a CSS qualifier should only be allowed to join a CSS academy if they genuinely belong to and have been adequately prepared by the academy. The facts can be confirmed by checking the data from the academy. This measure aims to prevent the exploitation of CSS aspirants.
Moreover, strict monitoring is necessary for the quota system. Quotas should be given only to students with weak educational backgrounds, verified through their academic degrees. Those who attend prestigious universities should not be eligible for quota benefits in CSS.
Implementing education reforms, especially at the university level, is crucial for equipping students with the necessary skills to succeed in CSS. A suggestion is to advise all universities to commence classes for students interested in appearing in CSS exams. Competent faculty must be hired by universities and seminars should be arranged to assist students preparing for CSS. The CSS exam provides young people with a chance to improve their prospects in life and move up the ladder.
It’s time to support all students, particularly those from disadvantaged educational backgrounds, by offering them top-notch facilities to help them prepare for the exam.
Moreover, it is crucial to establish specific regulations to address the menace of disinformation about CSS preparation stages, protecting the time of deserving candidates. By offering relief to CSS aspirants, Pakistan can effectively foster the talent of its youth.
Waqar Hassan
The writer is a civil servant. He can be reached at waqarhassancsp@
gmail.com