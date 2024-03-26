Transgender’s delegation meets LMC mayor

LARKANA - The delegation of transgen­der led by Samran and Pri­ya met with Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar, at his office on Mon­day. The delegation ap­prised for Jobs quota and fi­nancial assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). During the meeting, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Luhar re­minded the delegation that the municipal corporation will take necessary steps to solve the legitimate prob­lems of transgender and send a letter to the relevant authorities to allocate the quota in Jobs of Khawaja Sarah (transgender). Talk­ing to media on the occa­sion, Samran and Priya said that there are many problems of Khwaja Sarah of Larkana which have not been resolved till today. They said that the national identity cards of transgen­der have been issued. They should also be given jobs under the quota in the big cities of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. They should be included in the BISP and provided with assistance. Special attention should be paid to human rights; hope­fully our problems will be solved on a priority basis, they added.