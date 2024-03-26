Turkish envoy, PA speaker vow to strengthen ties

LAHORE - Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with the Ambassador of Turkey, Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, along with his delegation at the Assembly Cham­ber. The delegation included Consul General Turkey Durmus Bastug, Trade counselor Nooruddin and Ghazanfar Mahmood Director to the Ambassador. During the meeting, mutual interests, national conditions, and parliamentary affairs were discussed. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the exchange of parliamentary delega­tions would further strengthen the de­cades-old friendship and love between Pakistan and Turkey. The exchange of parliamentary delegations, economic cooperation, and people-to-people contacts can further solidify relations between the two countries. Agreement was reached on collaboration in various fields including trade, investment, edu­cation, and culture. Speaker Malik Mu­hammad Ahmad Khan emphasized the need for mutual cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan for progress in various sectors. Both countries are bound by historical ties of shared religion and culture. They noted that Paki­stan offers excellent in­vestment opportunities for Turkish business­men. Both countries stand by each other in every difficult time. Speaker Punjab Assem­bly praised Turkey’s efforts in the recon­struction after the dev­astating earthquakes. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci congratulated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ah­mad Khan on being elected as Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and say’s Turkey views all developments and reforms in all sectors of Pakistan’s life with great interest. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented a picture of the Assembly building and gifts to Dr. Mehmet Paçaci on this occasion. Addi­tional Secretary Malik Khalil Ahmed, Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhalli, and Punjab Assembly Spokesperson Rao Majid Ali were also present at the event. Later Speaker Malik Muham­mad Ahmad Khan participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a tree of Alstonia in the Punjab As­sembly. He prayed for the prosperity and happiness of the country and the success of the ongoing tree plantation campaign throughout the country.