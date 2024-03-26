Two bandits killed in 'gunfight' with police in Lahore

Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged police encounter in Sattukatla here on Monday.

Police received a call that four robbers were looting valuables from citizens in Nawab Town. A team responded to the call and left for the arrest of the outlaws.

On seeing police, the suspects fled. The law enforcers chased them and the robbers opened fire on the police party.

In an exchange of fire, two robbers suffered bullet injuries and died. They were identified as Basharat Mushtaq of Nankana Sahib and Ali Zeb of Lahore.

Their bodies were sent to morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was under way.