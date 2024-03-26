Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Vehari district to be made ideal

SUTHRA PUNJAB PROGRAM

Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  Chief Officer Vehari Municipality Ali Ahmed Sabir said that they are always trying to make Vehari district ideal in terms of cleanliness, for which the municipal employees are active to make the Suth­ra Punjab program a success and on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sani­tation is going on a daily basis due to which there is a clear improvement in the sanitation situation in Vehari district. And G Block was made clean, sewer lines, streets, main highways and other ar­eas were cleaned, drains were covered, encroach­ments and wall chalking were eliminated, filters of filtration plants were changed. Various intersec­tions and parks are also being beautified to ensure the best environment for the public.

