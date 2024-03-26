Wafaqi Mohtasib presents annual report to President

ISLAMABAD - Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan has processed a record 194,099 com­plaints against the maladministra­tion of government departments in 2023, which is 18% higher than the previous year.

Out of these, 193,028 com­plaints were disposed of which is 22% higher than the year 2022.

This was reported by Wafa­qi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Annu­al Report of the Federal Ombuds­man, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

Wafaqi Mohtasib briefed the President about the performance and initiatives taken by the Feder­al Ombudsman.

He said that the Ombudsman was providing speedy and free-of-cost justice to the complainants against the maladministration of various government departments.

He informed that 49,190 com­plaints were received online in 2023, which was an increase of 47% from last year.

He added that 22,321 com­plaints were received through the Mobile App, showing an increase of 21% as compared to the year 2022.

He stated that the Ombudsman was using the latest technology to help in the speedy redressal of cases and to enhance its outreach to the people in remote areas of the country.

Wafaqi Mohtasib highlighted that the opening of new regional offices, holding of Khuli Katcher­ies, launching of the Informal Res­olution of Disputes mechanism, and visits of Mohtasib’s inspec­tion teams had helped in address­ing complaints, besides leading to an increase in the registration of complaints.

He further said that the office of overseas Pakistanis in the Wafa­qi Mohtasib Secretariat had pro­cessed a record 202,367 com­plaints received through Pakistan Missions abroad, and One Win­dow Facilitation Desks at all inter­national airports of the country.

The President appreciated the performance of the Wafaqi Mohta­sib and urged the need to take fur­ther steps to enhance its outreach so that the maximum number of people could benefit of its services.