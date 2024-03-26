‘Zero-tolerance policy being exercised against kite-flyers’

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said on Monday that crackdown against kite-flying was going on and zero tolerance was being exercised against the violators. Talking to APP, he said that kite-flyers would be dealt with iron hands and cases of attempt to murder would be registered against them. He said those involved in the deadly game of making and selling kites with chemical strings would be brought to justice. Strict legal action would be taken against those who play with the lives of people, he warned.