10-kg bomb defused in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A major sabotage act was averted in the city where the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) personnel successfully defused a 10-kg bomb planted on a roadside on Thursday. The bomb was placed inside a concrete block in the suburban Regi area of Peshawar. The explosive materials were defused near the police check post at the main gate of Regi Model Town in Nasir Bagh, according to police sources. The sources informed that terrorists on a motorcycle arrived at the main gate of Regi Model Town during the wee hours of Thursday where the policemen used to perform their routine duties. As per the routine schedule, the police were deployed for regular patrol when suddenly a person came from the roadside footpath and said to the policemen that there is something planted along a road. Noor-ul-Haq, Incharge of the checkpoint, found the explosives on the spot, so immediately other policemen cordoned off the area and restricted movement of people in the area. The senior police officials and a BDU squad rushed to the spot. The police along with security personnel launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to nab the culprits, involved in planting the explosive materials.