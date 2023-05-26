Friday, May 26, 2023
10-kg bomb defused in Peshawar

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    A major sabotage act was averted in the city where the Bomb Dis­posal Unit (BDU) personnel suc­cessfully defused a 10-kg bomb planted on a roadside on Thurs­day. The bomb was placed in­side a concrete block in the sub­urban Regi area of Peshawar. The explosive materials were defused near the police check post at the main gate of Regi Model Town in Nasir Bagh, ac­cording to police sources. The sources informed that terrorists on a motorcycle arrived at the main gate of Regi Model Town during the wee hours of Thurs­day where the policemen used to perform their routine du­ties. As per the routine sched­ule, the police were deployed for regular patrol when sudden­ly a person came from the road­side footpath and said to the po­licemen that there is something planted along a road. Noor-ul-Haq, Incharge of the check­point, found the explosives on the spot, so immediately oth­er policemen cordoned off the area and restricted movement of people in the area. The senior police officials and a BDU squad rushed to the spot. The police along with security personnel launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to nab the culprits, involved in planting the explosive materials.

Staff Reporter

