10-kg bomb defused in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - A major sabotage act was averted in the city where the Bomb Dis­posal Unit (BDU) personnel suc­cessfully defused a 10-kg bomb planted on a roadside on Thurs­day. The bomb was placed in­side a concrete block in the sub­urban Regi area of Peshawar. The explosive materials were defused near the police check post at the main gate of Regi Model Town in Nasir Bagh, ac­cording to police sources. The sources informed that terrorists on a motorcycle arrived at the main gate of Regi Model Town during the wee hours of Thurs­day where the policemen used to perform their routine du­ties. As per the routine sched­ule, the police were deployed for regular patrol when sudden­ly a person came from the road­side footpath and said to the po­licemen that there is something planted along a road. Noor-ul-Haq, Incharge of the check­point, found the explosives on the spot, so immediately oth­er policemen cordoned off the area and restricted movement of people in the area. The senior police officials and a BDU squad rushed to the spot. The police along with security personnel launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to nab the culprits, involved in planting the explosive materials.