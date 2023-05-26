15 cricketers finalized after Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt 2023

The first and important stage of the Zalmi talent hunt 2023, organized by the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, has ended with more than 10,000 young cricketers have registered in the four-day trials at the Hayatabad Sports Complex Peshawar.

The young cricketers were given an opportunity to show their skills by organizing matches between Inzamam XI, Babar Azam XI, Kamran Akmal XI and Darren Sammy XI. After the end of these matches, 15 best young cricketers have been finalized. Peshawar Zalmi President Inzamam ul Haq, Director Cricket M Akram and Zalmi star Kamran Akmal were among the selection panel that tested the talent of the young cricketers participating in the open trials and selected the best players.

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam also reached Peshawar on the third day of the trials and encouraged the young cricketers. M Haris were also present at the trials and encouraged the young cricketers. Zalmi Director of Cricket M Akram said that Zalmi will provide all possible facilities to 15 young cricketers, who will get training and coaching at the NCA and the most talented young cricketers can also be given an opportunity in the emerging category of PSL 9.