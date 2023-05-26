50 beds allocated for treatment of children in Punjab Institute of Neurosciences

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram attended the farewell party of Executive Director Prof. Khalid Mehmood at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences as a special guest.

Ex Provincial Minister Health Khawaja Salman Rafique , Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Principal Amir ud din Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof. Farooq Afzal, Prof. Asif Bashir, Prof. Anjum Habib Vohra, Prof. Tariq Salahuddin, Prof. Ghiyasuddin Nabi Tayyab, a large number of faculty members, doctors and nurses also participated.

In his address to the participants of the event, the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr. Javed Akram, said that Prof. Khalid Mahmood is one of the most out­standing neurosurgeons. Instead of retirement, Pro­fessor Khalid Mahmood is starting a new journey of service to humanity. Professor Khalid Mehmood has played an important role in bringing the Punjab In­stitute of Neurosciences to this point. About 50 beds have been allocated for the treatment of children in the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Former Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Professor Khalid Mahmood is my very compassionate brother.

Punjab Institute of Neurosciences is one of the outstanding institutes of Pakistan, he said. Principal Amiruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Fareed said that he has a very old and long relation­ship with Prof. Khalid Mahmood. Prof. Khalid Mah­mood is the name of a movement, he said.