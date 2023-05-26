Friday, May 26, 2023
ANF foils 2 bids to smuggle drugs  

APP
May 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations managed to foil two bids to smuggle drugs and recovered 600 grams heroin and 48 heroin-filled capsules, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

In an operation, ANF recovered 600 grams heroin from a parcel booked at Islamabad GPO for Birmingham.

In another operation at Lahore International Airport, 48 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, resident of Sargodha, going on SV-739.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

