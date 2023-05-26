Anti-corruption court cancels Parvez Elahi’s pre-arrest bail over fake medical certificate

LAHORE - Following the dismiss­al of Parvez Elahi’s inter­im bail from the Anti-cor­ruption court on Thursday, the anti-corruption offi­cials alongwith Lahore po­lice conducted a three hour long joint search operation at the residence of former Punjab chief minister to secure his arrest in the al­leged corruption case regis­tered against him.

However, the raiding team comprising Director Anti-Corruption Imran Ahmar, SSP operations Sohaib Ashraf and SP Model Town Amara Shirazi could not find the wanted man and left the prem­ises empty handed.

According to details, the anti-corruption team besides a heavy contingent of police marched to­wards Parvez Elahi’s residence in Zahoor Elahi Road Gulberg to seek his arrest.

Before the commencement of the search opera­tion the police sealed Zahoor Elahi Road and the adjoining streets for all kind of traffic forcing the citizens to use alternative routes.

When the raiding team attempted to enter the premises, the lawyers’ team of Parvez Elahi pres­ent at the entrance asked for the search warrant besides telling them that Parvez Elahi was not present at his residence.

The director anti-corruption, however, con­tended that the search warrant will be shown only to the concerned person. Following an hour-long negotiation with the lawyers’ team, the joint team of anti-corruption and police in­cluding female officials managed to enter the premises and conducted a thorough search op­eration inside the house of Pervez Elahi.

After the conclusion of the search operation, the team left the residence of former Chief Min­ister Punjab empty handed as no trace of Parvez Elahi was found during the operation.

Earlier, Pervez Elahi through his lawyer plead­ed to seek exemption from hearing due to dete­riorating health, however the anti-corruption court rejected the plea of former Chief Minister Punjab and dismissed the interim bail plea of Ch Pervez Elahi for non-compliance.

The anti-corruption court cancelled the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister and PTI Pres­ident Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of the PTI leader. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear before the court during the proceedings.

His counsel Amir Saeed Rawh presented a medical certificate. However, the ACE prosecutor submitted that the medical certificate was fake. Subsequently, the court dismissed the exemp­tion application and also cancelled the interim bail of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Pervez Elahi on charges of receiving kickbacks in four development projects of district Gujrat.