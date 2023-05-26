Arsalan impresses on 1st day of National Games Golf

LAHORE-Muhammad Arsalan (Pak Army) excelled on the first day of the four-day and 72 holes competition for individual gold at the par-70 Quetta Golf Club Golf Course on Thursday.

This young one, who learnt his golf at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, is trying to seek high honors in his golfing career and he started the championship well, making through a classy performance against adversaries who enjoy national level rankings and are considered established golf players of merit. With a first-round score of par-70 compiled through four birdies, ten regulation pars and four bogies, he is placed on top of the leaderboard and looks set to challenge the might of his rivals. Placed two-stroke behind Arsalan at a score of gross 72 is Nouman Ilyas, another young one from Lahore.

Asif Khan (Police) is at gross 73, Shahzaib Jahan (Army) at 74 and Hussain Hamid (Wapda) at 74. Ahmed Zafar Hayat of PGA is at gross 75 while Salman Jehangir (WAPDA), Usama Nadeem (PAF) and Irtiza Hussain (Navy) atgross 76. M Shoaib 77, Nouman Asghar 77, Muslim Abbas 78 and Asghar Ali Shah 79, Mekayl Majid 79 also played well.

In the Inter Teams Race for Championship, Army Team comprising M Arsalan, ShahzaibJahan, Nouman Ilyas and M Shoaib are leading with a team score of 216. Wapda Team, having Hussain Hamid, SalmanJehangir, Noman Asghar and Danish Javed, is placed second at a score of 227. Police Team is placed third and Punjab Team fourth. The ladies will start their rounds today (Friday).