Friday, May 26, 2023
Aslam Gill pays homage to Shuhada, Ghazis

APP
May 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    Pakistan People’s Party Lahore chap­ter President Ch Aslam Gill has paid tribute to the mar­tyrs (Shuhada) and Ghazis on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the nation sleeps without any fear due to the sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis. He said that the en­tire nation was paying hom­age to its soldiers who always defended Pakistan during testing times with courage, patriotism and by present­ing sacrifices of their lives. He said that the sacrifices of Pak soldiers had made the country undefeatable. He said that the Pak Army personnel not only sacrificed their lives in wars but also in war on terrorism.

