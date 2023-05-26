ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions, during May-9 vandalism. Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his three-day physical remand. The investigation officer submit­ted that the photo grammatic test of the accused had been conducted whereas the voice matching test was still out­standing. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the test and completing the inves­tigations. However, the court declined the plea and sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and de­livering a speech against in­stitutions.