Friday, May 26, 2023
ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on judicial remand

Agencies
May 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions, during May-9 vandalism. Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his three-day physical remand. The investigation officer submit­ted that the photo grammatic test of the accused had been conducted whereas the voice matching test was still out­standing. He pleaded with the court to extend physical remand of the accused for the test and completing the inves­tigations. However, the court declined the plea and sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and de­livering a speech against in­stitutions.

Tags:

