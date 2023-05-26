Ayesha Gulalai, Saleem Baryar join PML-Q

LAHORE - Eight politicians from Punjab and KPK including Ayesha Gulalai and Saleem Baryar Thursday announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Q as the par­ty chief Ch Shujat Hussain welcomed them with open arms saying that his party’s doors were wide open for all.

Addressing a joint news confer­ence at Muslim League House in La­hore, these politicians vehemently denounced May 9 arson attacks on civilian and military buildings and expressed their confidence in the leadership of Ch Shujat Hussain. Ch Shujat Hussain, former Punjab Gov­ernor Ch Sarwar and General Secre­tary PML-Q Punjab Chaudhry Shafi Hussainwere present on the occa­sion. The PML leadership extended a warm welcome to the eight leaders, which included Ayesha Gulalai, Salim Briar, and Abdullah Yusuf Waraich.

Condemning the vandalism and acts of arson by PTI workers, Ayesha Gulalai said that her earlier decision to join the PTI was driven by a vi­sion for a prosperous Pakistan rather than individual personalities. She said many political parties invited her in the last five years, but she did not join any party. “Now I have decided to join the Pakistan Muslim League, a party which created Pakistan”, she remarked. Announcing his unwaver­ing support for the Pakistan Army, Sa­lim Baryar also condemned the tragic events of May 9, emphasizing zero tolerance for such acts. He said he had supported the Pakistan Army in the past and will always be with this in­stitution. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Shujat expressed his party’s willing­ness to engage in dialogue with all po­litical parties to steer the country out of the current political and economic crises. Stressing the significance of the economic challenges, he said he would look for experts from diverse fields and invite them to join the party.

Hghlighting the importance of hu­mility, he stated that success eludes those who possess arrogance. Ex­pressing determination to serve the country, Shujat said that if given the opportunity, Pakistan’s challenges will be tackled with utmost dedica­tion and competence while refraining from making hollow claims. The PML-Q’s Chief Organizer Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that their party wanted to see true democracy flourish in the country. He said that politics of the Pakistan Muslim League was not driven by power. He underscored the significance of genuine democracy while highlighting the principle of upholding justice and fair play.