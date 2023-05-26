Friday, May 26, 2023
Babar Azam inspires next generation of cricketers at Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt  

STAFF REPORT
May 26, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Captain of Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, reached Peshawar to witness a talent hunt event and boost the morale of budding cricketers. Upon his arrival at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, Babar Azam was warmly greeted with a traditional welcome and presented with a ceremonial turban. The final match and closing ceremony of the Zalmi Talent Hunt are scheduled to take place today (Friday) evening at the Cricket Stadium of the Hayatabad Sports Complex. Following a rigorous three-day talent hunt, Peshawar Zalmi has shortlisted 60 players. Thrilling matches were played between Babar Azam XI, Darren Sammy XI, Inzamam-ul-Haq XI, and Kamran Akmal XI. An exhibition match will be played today at the Hayatabad Sports Complex to determine the best 20 players, who will have the opportunity to showcase their skills. The young cricketers discovered through the Zalmi Talent Hunt will be in action during this match. In a video message addressed to the Peshawar fans, Babar Azam expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support and encouraged them to attend the match at the Hayatabad Sports Complex. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. 

