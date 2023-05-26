CCPO pays tributes to martyrs

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Ka­myana has conveyed a heart­felt tribute on the occasion of Martyrs’ Honor Day, paying homage to all the courageous martyrs. In his message is­sued today, the CCPO Lahore emphasized that the martyrs from the armed forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies are a tremendous source of pride and honor for the nation. These individu­als selflessly laid down their lives to ensure the safety and security of our beloved moth­erland, he said. He underlined that the martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, are an enduring symbol of pride for the entire Pakistani nation. He further reiterated the unwavering commitment of the police force to prioritize the well-being of the martyrs’ families and their welfare. The CCPO emphasized that the memo­ries of the martyrs will forev­er be engraved in our hearts. Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the families of these courageous individu­als. He assured that the police department will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs. Kamyana further ex­pressed that the tales of brav­ery and valor exhibited by the martyrs serve as a guid­ing light for the entire police force. Today, every policeman stands united with a resolute determination to spare no sacrifice in safeguarding the lives and property of the peo­ple they serve, he concluded.