CCPO pays tributes to martyrs

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has conveyed a heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Martyrs’ Honor Day, paying homage to all the courageous martyrs. In his message issued today, the CCPO Lahore emphasized that the martyrs from the armed forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies are a tremendous source of pride and honor for the nation. These individuals selflessly laid down their lives to ensure the safety and security of our beloved motherland, he said. He underlined that the martyrs, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, are an enduring symbol of pride for the entire Pakistani nation. He further reiterated the unwavering commitment of the police force to prioritize the well-being of the martyrs’ families and their welfare. The CCPO emphasized that the memories of the martyrs will forever be engraved in our hearts. Today, we renew our pledge to stand beside the families of these courageous individuals. He assured that the police department will never forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs. Kamyana further expressed that the tales of bravery and valor exhibited by the martyrs serve as a guiding light for the entire police force. Today, every policeman stands united with a resolute determination to spare no sacrifice in safeguarding the lives and property of the people they serve, he concluded.