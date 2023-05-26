CDA labour union holds a rally to express solidarity with armed forces 

ISLAMABAD - The Labour Union of the Capital Development Authority has organised a rally in the premises of civic authority on Thursday to express their solidarity with martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces.

The rally was started from the headquarters of CDA and concluded at Aabpara Chowk in sector G-7, which was led by General Secretary CDA union Chaudhry Yasin and others.

Aurangzeb Khan, Raja Shakir Zaman Kiani, Sufi Mahmood Ali, Ali Asghar Mani Butt and Shoukat Ali Anjum National Coordination from Pakistan Workers Federation, Qari Obaid Ahmad Satti, Qari Imlak Hussain, Maulana Ihsan Qadir, Hafiz Akram, Ch.Tariq Gujjar, Syed Ijaz Bokhari, Naveed Aslam Mirza, Ch. Armaghan from OGDCL Union and CDA employees participated.

The slogans were raised in favour of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in recognition of the sacrifices rendered by their martyrs for motherland.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Chaudhry Yasin said that declaring 25th May as martyrs’ day is an important development in the history of Pakistan because it will remind the nation that how our martyrs laid their lives to protect this country.

On this occasion, he added that we pay tribute to martyrs and their families for their sacrifices and he said that the armed forces are playing vital role in defending the borders of the country from enemies by giving their lives. He maintained that the huge number of participants show that they are not just here to show solidarity with the forces but to condemn the vandalism played by some elements on 9th May.

He further said that such illegal and atrocious acts by attacking on the Defence instalments were basically an external conspiracy on the part of those who acted in this subversive manner in past as well.

He said we believe in Almighty Allah that Pakistan’s creation was a blessing and the same will remain safe. He said no one can divide this nation and we stand by Pakistan Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies

At the end, the participants prayed for the martyrs of the country, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of security and independence of the country.