China, KSA, Türkiye stand to uphold int’l law: Pakistan

US Congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’.

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmiris.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that China, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye stood for international law and for the pri­macy of the UN charter by not par­ticipating in the G-20 meeting in occupied Kashmir.

At her weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch appreciated China, Sau­di Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Oman for not attending the G-20 meet­ing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The spokesperson said Pakistan had categorically rejected India’s move to host the meeting of G-20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar.

She said India had clearly failed in hiding the reality in IIOJK behind a veneer of normalcy, as demonstrat­ed by low level representation and the absence of a number of import­ant invitees at the Srinagar meeting.

She said India hosted this meeting in IIOJK in complete disregard to the relevant UN Security Council Reso­lutions, principles of the UN Charter and international law. The spokes­person pointed out that the G-20 was established primarily to ad­dress global financial and econom­ic issues. She said by holding this meeting in the occupied territory, India has politicized yet another in­ternational forum and is exploiting its position as the current chair to advance its self-serving agenda.

Baloch said India should instead provide unhindered access to the in­ternational media and independent human rights organizations to re­port on the situation in IIOJK. The spokesperson said, Pakistan for its part, will continue to extend its mor­al, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people’s just strug­gle for realization of their inalien­able right to self-determination.

To a question, she said Pakistan has not joined one bloc or the oth­er. “Pakistan has a consistent policy that we do not believe in bloc pol­itics. We have an all-weather stra­tegic cooperative partnership with China. It is a relationship that has grown from strength to strength over the last several decades and both countries are committed to this relationship,” she said.

The spokesperson added: “Sim­ilarly, Pakistan has excellent rela­tions with a large number of coun­tries around the world including the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Eu­rope and Africa. The United States is one of the oldest friends and partners of Pakistan and the big­gest export market. Pakistan-US relations are multidimensional with several areas of cooperation. We have no desire to take sides or to join one bloc or the other.”

Asked about a letter written to US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken by more than 60 congress­men regarding alleged ‘human rights violation’ in Pakistan, she said: “We have seen the letter. We do not agree with the characteriza­tion of the events of May 9 and the situation in Pakistan, as reflected in that letter. The National Securi­ty Committee has spelt out the fac­tual situation around the events of May 9. Pakistan remains commit­ted to its constitutional obligations to protect the rights and property of all its citizens. These constitu­tional guarantees and fundamen­tal freedoms are being underwrit­ten by our judiciary.” Questioned about the former US secretary of state Mike Pompeii’s statement on the current politics of Pakistan, Ba­loch said: “We will not comment on the statements by people who are not in government or hold any public office. Pakistan has the resil­ience and capacity to overcome all domestic challenges.”

She said, “We welcome the re­cent normalization of relations be­tween Saudi Arabia and Iran, Iran and Egypt and the peace measures which have been taken with re­spect to the conflict in Yemen. We also welcome the return of Syria to the Arab League fold. We hope that with peace restored and normal­ization of relations between coun­tries in the region, all of which are good friends of Pakistan, new op­portunities would arise for prog­ress and prosperity of the people of this region, including for the peo­ple of Pakistan,” she added.

The spokesperson urged India not to mix politics with sports. India’s approach has, however, remained very disappointing. India is a coun­try that refused visas for the blind cricket team and politicized sports.

Baloch said Foreign Minister of Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, will undertake an official visit to Islamabad on May 30-31, 2023, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She said Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will travel to Azerbaijan and Georgia from 31st May to 1st June 2023 to hold bilat­eral political consultations.