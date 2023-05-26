City Traffic Police pays tribute to martyrs of Pakistan

LAHORE - City Traffic Police Lahore paid trib­utes to the martyrs of the country on the Pakistan Martyrs’ Day. Fateha was offered in various traffic sectors for the martyrs. To ex­press solidarity with the families of the martyrs of the country, CTO La­hore Captain (Retd) Mus­tansar Firoz visited the house of Shaheed Captain Zafar Iqbal and Shaheed Major Tariq Sharif. CTO Lahore met the family of Shaheed and gave flow­ers. Captain Zafar Iqbal was martyred in 1948 while bravely fighting the enemies on the front of Kashmir. Captain Zafar Iqbal Shaheed was awarded Paki­stan’s first Hilal Jurat for his brav­ery and gallantry, While Major Tariq was awarded the status of martyr in peacekeeping mission by the United Nations. In recent incidents terror­ists also damaged the pictures of Martyred Zafar Iqbal with Quaid-e-Azam on the wall of Jinnah House. In this regard, CTO Lahore expressed his condolences to the heirs of the martyrs. He said that Pakistan Martyrs Day is actu­ally a day of renewal of pledge. We salute those who sacrificed their lives ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the country, he said. Martyrs are examples of maintaining the security of the nation, he said. Captain (R) Mustansar Feroze further said that the martyrs are alive in our hearts and their martyrdom is a light for us. Every eye is wet and depressed over the events of May 9 tragedy, he added. He said martyrs are an eternal asset, the stories of their courage and bravery can nev­er be forgotten.