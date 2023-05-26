Committee recommends regularising services of Info Ministry employees

ISLAMABAD - The Special Committee on Affected Employees has directed the Radio Pakistan authorities to release salaries, pensions and all pending dues on the basis of the previous/formula of priorities as earlier directed by the committee in the month of Ramazan.

The committee, which met on May 3 under the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MNA, has also directed to regularise the services of 40 daily wagers (Urdu unit) along with all other daily wagers serving in any other unit/ wing of the department.

Some of the affected employees had told the committee that they were performing their duty in the department for the last 15 years and their services were not regularised. The committee was informed that there were 35 employees under the said category. Keeping in view the long service, the committee directed to regularise the service of all 35 employees.

The committee also recommended regularising the services of Naeem-ul- Hassan and 10 others. It also directed to regularise services of 70 employees working as Researcher and Coordinator in the department.

With regard to the issue of 600 pensioners, it was briefed by the departmental representative that the issue of commutation of pensions is approved by the board. Hence, the committee directed to grant commutation and pension to all employees as per demand, approval of the board and policy of the federal government.

One of the affected employees, namely Ms Humaira Rana, the committee was briefed that she was appointed in 2007 and her services were terminated in 2020 for filing a case of harassment against the officer of the department. The departmental representative informed the committee that her services have been rehired but the employee stated that before termination, she was receiving a regular salary whereas after rehiring, she will not receive fix pay but she will be paid on the basis of performance in various programmes on day-to-day basis. The committee directed to restore services of the applicant on the previous package with all allowance and benefits and release arrears (if any) forthwith.

The committee also directed to regularise the services of 853 other employees and report within one week. Application of lftikhar and 11 others were handed over to the department with directions to submit a detailed report within seven days. Upon issues raised by Ms Hina Chaudhary and Ms Samina Waqar, it was directed by the committee to submit a detailed report within seven days positively.

The committee directed Secretary Information & Broadcasting and Chairman PEMRA to reinstate Haji Adam former DG (HR/Admn) PEMRA to the post from which he was terminated/ removed with effect from the date of his termination/removal with all back benefits. It was also directed to immediately withdraw the criminal case FIR 10.387/22 against the applicant.

Application of 72 employees along with the application of Kashif and four others, were handed over to the department with direction to submit comments within three days. With regard to employees of PID, the committee observed that in the previous meeting, direction was issued to initiate the process for regularisation of 33 employees of the Pakistan Information Centre Project. It was directed by the committee to ensure job security of these employees and extend their contract/project till approval of PC-IV from the Planning Division.

The committee observed with grave concern that despite repeated notices, no one from the Ministry has attended the meeting. Hence committee recommended issuing show-cause notice to secretary concerned with further direction to the Establishment Division to initiate the process for stopping his salary.

It was directed by the committee to regularise services of all employees appointed under TLA/contract/ work charge employees and D G (Fund Teachers staff) in compliance with previous directions of the committee.