CTD arrests unit head of MQM London

KARACHI-The Counter Terrorism Department arrested a former unit in charge of MQM London after conducted an operation in Korangi of Karachi, CTD confirmed on Thursday

CTD spokesman said the former sector in charge identified as Wasi used to act under the direction of Raees Mamma. The accused was in charge of Unit-74 from 2009 to 2014 and injured CTD officer Danesh Parkh in 2010 and also he gunned down an ASI Nadeem in Kurangi along with his colleagues in 2013. “In 2014, two people were martyred in firing in Ibrahim Haidari by this in-charge,” a CTD spokesperson said.