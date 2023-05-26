Diana takes four wickets as Blasters beat Challengers

LAHORE-Diana Baig excelled in Blasters’ win over Challengers on Thursday as the right-arm seamer took four wickets for 20 runs at the State Bank Ground.

According to information received here on Thursday, Challengers, after opting to bat, were bowled out for 117 in 40 overs and Blasters chased down the target in 35.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Openers Javeria Khan (37 off 55) and Javeria Rauf (20 off 49) stitched 56 runs for the first wicket for Challengers, but Diana-inspired Blasters fought back and sent half of the opposition’s batting back in the pavilion with only 88 runs on board.

Challengers slipped from 75 for one to 88 for five – losing four wickets for only 13 runs – as Ayesha Bilal and Ayesha Zafar returned three for 25 and two for 16. Blasters faced early breakthroughs and were two down for 22, but a solid third wicket stand of 56 runs between Muneeba Ali (35 off 67) and Dua Majid (20 off 48) paved way for a successful run chase. Iram Javed was unbeaten on 25 off 37 and Saba Nazir made 10 not out of 16. In the third match of the seven-match tournament, Dynamites will take on Challengers on Saturday.