Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Elderly couple dies in road accident in Layyah

STAFF REPORT
May 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LAYYAHA - An elderly couple died in a tragic road accident as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Layyah Police confirmed on Thursday. According to details, the accident occurred near Chak-166 in Layyah where an over-speeding car hit a motorcycle due to which 65-year-old Allah Wasaya and his 55-year-old wife Mehar Mai died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. The car drive run away and police have started to trace him.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1684991209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023