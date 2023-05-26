Elderly couple dies in road accident in Layyah

LAYYAHA - An elderly couple died in a tragic road accident as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Layyah Police confirmed on Thursday. According to details, the accident occurred near Chak-166 in Layyah where an over-speeding car hit a motorcycle due to which 65-year-old Allah Wasaya and his 55-year-old wife Mehar Mai died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. The car drive run away and police have started to trace him.