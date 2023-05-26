Entire state machinery being used for political interests: Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD-Expressing annoyance over non-appearance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Thursday remarked that the entire state machinery is being used for political interests.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul conducted hearing of contempt of court petition against the IG Islamabad police in a matter related to rearrest of Dr Shireen Mazari former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari Advocate was present in the court along with her lawyer Zainab Janjua.

However, the bench expressed its displeasure over IGP’s failure to appear before it despite notice over contempt proceedings against him.

During the hearing, the court asked that if the IG has not come. He added that this is a contempt of court case and he should be present here. At this, the Additional Attorney General informed the bench that the IGP was appearing before another bench and he will be here in a while.

Justice Miangul remarked that you should have informed the court on day one that Shireen Mazari’s arrest had nothing to do with the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and it was entirely political matter and it was all a matter of politics. He added that they would have heard other cases instead of it if it was informed earlier to the court.

He continued that prima facie, the IGP preferred to follow directives of the Rawalpindi DC as compared to the court orders.

Later, the IHC bench summoned the IGP on the next hearing to be held on May 31 and it also sought a written reply from him.

Separately, the same IHC bench issued directions for the release of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and declared his detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance as illegal.

Justice Miangul issued the directions for the release of the PTI leader after hearing the petition moved by his lawyer Taimur Malik.

It was two weeks ago that Islamabad police had apprehended Chaudhry and several other PTI leaders under Section 3 of the MPO.

Yet another IHC bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of PTI leader Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against him.

Justice Tahir asked from Qaiser’s counsel that whether Asad Qaiser is not in the mood to hold a press conference? He added that hold a press conference and end the matter. His remarks broke out laughter in the courtroom.

Then, the police submitted a report giving the details of six FIRs registered against the PTI leader. At this the bench disposed of the petition.