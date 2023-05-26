Event held at Police Lines to mark Martyrs’ Reverence Day

BAHAWALPUR - Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada (Mar­tyrs’ Reverence Day) was ob­served in Bahawalpur to pay tribute to martyrs who laid their lives for their motherland. An event was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur to mark the day.

GOC 26 Div Major General Sha­hid Parvez, Regional Police Offi­cer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Commissioner Bahawalpur Divi­sion Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Za­heer Anwar Jappa, and other offi­cers participated in the ceremony.

Guard of Honour was also pre­sented on the Martyrs’ Reverence Day. The participants prayed for the elevation of the ranks of mar­tyrs. GOC 26 Div Maj Gen Shahid Pervez and Regional Police Of­ficer met with the family of the martyrs in the conference hall. They paid rich tributes to the sac­rifices of the martyrs. Gifts were also distributed among the fami­lies of martyrs. The RPO said that martyrs are assets of our country and their sacrifices will always be remembered.