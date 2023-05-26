Friday, May 26, 2023
FDA seals two illegal colonies

Staff Reporter
May 26, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD     -    The Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA) enforcement team stopped development work in two illegal private housing schemes here on Thursday. According to authority’s sources, the team also re­moved encroachments set up at a plot allocated for utility services and stopped construction on another plot. The development work was stopped in Tech Resi­dencia on Satiana Road and Umar Villas in Khurrianwa­la. Both schemes were being developed without approv­al. The encroachments were also removed from a plot in tech town and construction was blocked at quarter No-8-E in Allama Iqbal Colony.

