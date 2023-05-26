Four cops wounded in attack on polio team in Khyber

BARA - Four policemen were injured when unidentified gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in the Maidan area of the Tirah valley in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Thursday. According to official sources, a group of miscreants attacked the anti-polio team after they had given vaccinations to kids. Four police officers were injured, but no polio workers were wounded. The injured were sent to a hospital in Peshawar, where it was reported that they were in stable condition. The injured were identified as Naikmat Khan, Saddam Khan, Gul Muhammad and Tayyab Khan. Security personnel and police arrived at the scene shortly after the event and started a search, but no arrests were made till the filing of this report.