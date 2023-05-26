Four cops wounded in attack on polio team in Khyber

BARA - Four po­licemen were injured when un­identified gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in the Maidan area of the Tirah val­ley in Bara tehsil of Khyber trib­al district on Thursday. Accord­ing to official sources, a group of miscreants attacked the an­ti-polio team after they had giv­en vaccinations to kids. Four police officers were injured, but no polio workers were wound­ed. The injured were sent to a hospital in Peshawar, where it was reported that they were in stable condition. The injured were identified as Naikmat Khan, Saddam Khan, Gul Mu­hammad and Tayyab Khan. Se­curity personnel and police ar­rived at the scene shortly after the event and started a search, but no arrests were made till the filing of this report.