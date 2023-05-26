Four killed, eight abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - At least four people were killed, three injured and eight others including women were abducted in separate in­cidents in different localities of Faisalabad on Thursday.

The police said that armed men gunned down 30-year-old Muhammad Ahmed son of Selman over old enmity near Chak 7, Sargodha Road in Nishatabad area and fled the scene. A man identi­fied as Iftikhar alias Kala, 40, was killed and three oth­ers injured after two groups clashed during a cricket match in Chak 68 GB in Thek­riwala police station jurisdic­tion. Accused Ansar gunned down his wife Sumera Nou­reen, stated to be mother of four children over dispute of staying at parent’s home af­ter differences emerged be­tween the couple. A teenager drowned in Gogera Branch canal near Chak 58 GB at Shahkot Road in tehsil Jaran­wala. The rescue teams fished out the body of 14-year boy.

Culprits abducted six wom­en and two children from Muhammadpura, Chak 104 GB Jaranwala, Harian Wala Chowk of Peoples Colony, Ma­likpur area of Mansoorabad, Nishatabad area of Chak 6 GB and Chak 7 GB. The abduct­ees included Rashida Parveen wife of Khalid Javed, Nasreem wife of Azeem, Saima daugh­ter of Javed, her two minor children, niece of Aslam, Nas­reem wife of Asif and Saba daughter of Arshad. The bod­ies and injured were shifted to different hospitals. The po­lice registered separate cases in all incidents and started raids to arrest the culprits.