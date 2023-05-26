Four killed, eight abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - At least four people were killed, three injured and eight others including women were abducted in separate incidents in different localities of Faisalabad on Thursday.
The police said that armed men gunned down 30-year-old Muhammad Ahmed son of Selman over old enmity near Chak 7, Sargodha Road in Nishatabad area and fled the scene. A man identified as Iftikhar alias Kala, 40, was killed and three others injured after two groups clashed during a cricket match in Chak 68 GB in Thekriwala police station jurisdiction. Accused Ansar gunned down his wife Sumera Noureen, stated to be mother of four children over dispute of staying at parent’s home after differences emerged between the couple. A teenager drowned in Gogera Branch canal near Chak 58 GB at Shahkot Road in tehsil Jaranwala. The rescue teams fished out the body of 14-year boy.
Culprits abducted six women and two children from Muhammadpura, Chak 104 GB Jaranwala, Harian Wala Chowk of Peoples Colony, Malikpur area of Mansoorabad, Nishatabad area of Chak 6 GB and Chak 7 GB. The abductees included Rashida Parveen wife of Khalid Javed, Nasreem wife of Azeem, Saima daughter of Javed, her two minor children, niece of Aslam, Nasreem wife of Asif and Saba daughter of Arshad. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals. The police registered separate cases in all incidents and started raids to arrest the culprits.