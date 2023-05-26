Geo-Fencing Data

On Thursday, it was reported that the Punjab police is claiming that its investigation has revealed that former PM Imran Khan and his close aides allegedly coordinated efforts to storm the residence of the Lahore corps commander and other buildings. This was something that the government was asserting as well, and apparently the use of geo-fencing technology has confirmed these claims. While those responsible should be held accountable, it is imperative that there is infallible evidence to prove this beyond doubt, and that no decisions are taken in haste motivated by political vengeance.

According to reports, the police detected over 400 calls made by the PTI chairman and other senior leaders to allegedly incite party workers to move towards the military officer’s residence in Lahore Cantt, and other sensitive public buildings. Based on the geo-fencing report, the police are claiming that all the rioters were in contact with the PTI top leadership based in Zaman Park.

Six prominent PTI leaders have been named and are being accused of issuing “particular instructions to the rioters”. These are serious allegations and given the rhetoric from the government, these individuals could be on the receiving end of heavy punishments. However, there are questions being circulated about whether the data from geo-fencing would be sufficient to prove this. Geo-fencing technology only reveals the locations of mobile phones within a perimeter and does not reveal the nature of the conversation. So it is unclear how the contents of the conversation and supposed plans to storm these sites were uncovered.

It is crucial that the government does not repeat mistakes from the past and engage in a witch hunt to alter the playing field. Statements alluding to the possibility of banning the PTI are extremely concerning and do not bode well for the future of democracy in the country. Any investigation on this matter should be foolproof so that there can be no argument for foul play, especially given how the country is extremely polarised at this point. Ideas and organic support cannot be crushed through brute force, and those running the government currently know this all too well. Regardless of ideological and political differences, experienced political leaders should be the first to defend democratic values and stand by them.