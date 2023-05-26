Friday, May 26, 2023
Gold price slumps by Rs1800 per tola

May 26, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1800 and was sold at Rs 236,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 237,800 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1543 to Rs 202,332 from Rs 203,875, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 185,471 from Rs 186,886. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $21 to $1961 against its sale at $1982, the association reported.

