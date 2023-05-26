Govt reduces prices of ghee, edible oil

The government has substantially reduced the prices of ghee by 69 rupees and edible oil and by 76 rupees per Kilogram, to protect the people from inflation.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this relief will be provided to people through the Utility Stores across Pakistan. The new prices will be effective from today [Friday].

The sale price of subsidized ghee is 490 rupees per kilogram. The current reduction in the prices is a big relief for all Utility Stores customers and the poor segment of the society.