Hammad Azhar claims his house 'attacked again' as PTI exodus continues

PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Friday said his house was “attacked again on Thursday” as the party’s exodus continues.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that his home was attacked when his mother was alone inside the house.

Earlier, police failed to arrest PTI president Parvez Elahi but kept siege around the PTI leader’s house on Zahoor Elahi Road till last reports came in on Friday morning.

The police team came back after the anti-corruption team returned after searching Mr Elahi’s residence.

A heavy police contingent reached Mr Elahi’s residence after the cancellation of his bail by an anti-corruption court. A case was lodged against the PTI president at the Ghalib Market police station for interfering with the affairs of the state, while he was also accused of misusing power and irregularities in the development funds.

Sources said DIG Operations Sadiq Ali Dogar, Model Town SP Operations Ammara Sherazi and SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the residence of Parvez Elahi.

The legal team of Parvez Elahi informed police that he was not present in the house and they would cooperate with police to search the house after showing the arrest warrant.

A day ago, Murad Rass, who recently said goodbye to the PTI, took to Twitter to write that police had reached his house to question his “80-year old father” about his whereabouts.