Imran appeals for dialogue 'at the earliest' for sake of country

PTI chief Imran Khan on Friday reiterated his call for holding dialogue among stakeholders “at the earliest” as, he thought, what was being done was not a solution to the country’s woes.

Addressing via video link, he said whenever he called for dialogue, he began to face mounted pressure. "Do not dare think that I am weak because whenever I call for it, police come outside my home, and warrants are issued," he added.

He started off by mocking that he was not addressing today because he was about leave the PTI, adding that he wanted to tell people why he started politics. “Do not destroy Pakistan in an attempt to crush the PTI,” he said.

He went on to say that crackdown was launched against the party without investigating the attacks on Lahore’s Commander House. He asked if anyone would like to harm the army, adding that attacking the army was akin to weakening the country.

“Have we ever said that we do not condemn the attacks,” he asked. "The PTI has videos of police officers burning the vehicles during the protests," he added.

He said “forced divorces” were giving the impression that the PTI was ending, adding that "a party ceases to exist when its ideology ends". “I will keep fighting until I am alive,” he added.

Highlighting the negative changes in economic indicators since he was ousted in 2022, he said the country was sinking continuously, adding that a new storm was about to hit the country. “If we do not control it, it will go out of hands,” he warned.

He reiterated that the government wanted to hold elections after it was sure that the PTI had been crushed. “When people are imbued with sense of freedom, they do not fear arrests,” he added.

He went on to say that he understood the system in the UK when he was a cricketer, adding that it was the UK's biggest merit of establishing the supremacy of the constitution. “When justice prevails in a society, it gives people their fundamental rights,” he added.

Justice freed people, he said, adding that it protected the weak from the powerful. “Our country's system does not provide people the opportunity to grow,” he lamented.

Mr Khan said there were over 10million Pakistanis abroad, adding that Pakistani doctors in the US had a net worth of $200billion. “Ten richest of them have amassed $25billion,” he added.

He deplored that the country was looking towards the IMF for $6billion now.

PTI chief continued by saying Pakistan was an immensely blessed country, adding that country was sinking due to the lack of justice. “Country flourishes with investment,” he added.

He said he established his party on the premise of justice enshrined in the state of Medina. “Unless we do not understand that we have to establish the rule of law, we cannot move forward,” he added.