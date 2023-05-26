Friday, May 26, 2023
Imran, his wife among hundreds PTI leaders put on no-fly list

Imran moves SC for judicial probe into May 9 riots

Shahid Rao
May 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The federal government on Thursday placed dozens of PTI leaders and activists including former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the no-fly list barring them from leaving the country.

The decision was taken on the request of different institutions of federal and provincial gov­ernments.

PTI leaders, former lawmakers and workers have been placed on the list for their alleged in­volvement in May 9 arson at­tacks on military installations, and in different corruption cas­es, the official sources informed The Nation.

Most of these names have been placed on FIA’s Provisional Na­tional Identification List (PNIL) — a temporary no-fly list.

The list of all the PTI members has been sent to all airports and exit points in the country, according to an official order of the Min­istry of Interior that directs that none of these people will be allowed to leave Pakistan.

The other prominent PTI leaders who have been placed on the no-fly list in­cluded Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Maleeka Bokhari, Qasim Suri, Asad Qa­iser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The police, counter terrorism depart­ments, provincial anti-corruption de­partments, National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) and different intelligence agencies had forwarded these names to the federal government for their placement on the no-fly list.The official sources said that many PTI leaders have made an effort to fly abroad after the re­cent police crackdown on them for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence but they had been stopped on the orders of the relevant authorities A day earli­er, the Lahore police had sent names of over 700 PTI leaders to the FIA with the request to impose a restriction on their foreign travel for one month.

The police requested the FIA to place these names on the no-fly list for their alleged involvement in the May 9 vio­lent protests that had erupted following the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran has yesterday moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday seeking formation of a judi­cial commission comprising apex court judges to probe the May 9 violent in­cidents. In a petition, Imran urged to declare the calling in the armed forc­es in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Islamabad unconstitu­tional, unlawful and without any effect.

He also urged the court to declare that the arrests, investigation and tri­al of civilians in peace time under the Army Act, 1952 read with the Official Secrets Act, 1923 are unconstitutional and amounts to negation of the Consti­tution, rule of law and independence of the judiciary.The petition, filed through Hamid Khan, questioned what is the le­gal and constitutional status of pro­posed trials of the alleged civilian of­fenders under the military laws and whether such trials would be in accor­dance with the Constitution, law and the judgments of the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief also urged the apex court to take notice of the unlawful ar­rests” of party leaders and others ac­cused of vandalising state installations without the registration of cases under the applicable laws. He deplored the arrests and detentions of the PTI par­ty members, supporters and workers under the Maintenance of Public Or­der provisions as unconstitutional. He added, “The dismantling of PTI through forcible quitting of party membership and office, are unconstitutional and void of being against Article 17 of the Constitution.”

Shahid Rao

