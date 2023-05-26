Imran, his wife among hundreds PTI leaders put on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday placed dozens of PTI leaders and activists including former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the no-fly list barring them from leaving the country.

The decision was taken on the request of different institutions of federal and provincial gov­ernments.

PTI leaders, former lawmakers and workers have been placed on the list for their alleged in­volvement in May 9 arson at­tacks on military installations, and in different corruption cas­es, the official sources informed The Nation.

Most of these names have been placed on FIA’s Provisional Na­tional Identification List (PNIL) — a temporary no-fly list.

The list of all the PTI members has been sent to all airports and exit points in the country, according to an official order of the Min­istry of Interior that directs that none of these people will be allowed to leave Pakistan.

The other prominent PTI leaders who have been placed on the no-fly list in­cluded Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Maleeka Bokhari, Qasim Suri, Asad Qa­iser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Dr Yasmin Rashid, and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The police, counter terrorism depart­ments, provincial anti-corruption de­partments, National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) and different intelligence agencies had forwarded these names to the federal government for their placement on the no-fly list.The official sources said that many PTI leaders have made an effort to fly abroad after the re­cent police crackdown on them for their alleged involvement in May 9 violence but they had been stopped on the orders of the relevant authorities A day earli­er, the Lahore police had sent names of over 700 PTI leaders to the FIA with the request to impose a restriction on their foreign travel for one month.

The police requested the FIA to place these names on the no-fly list for their alleged involvement in the May 9 vio­lent protests that had erupted following the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran has yesterday moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday seeking formation of a judi­cial commission comprising apex court judges to probe the May 9 violent in­cidents. In a petition, Imran urged to declare the calling in the armed forc­es in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and Islamabad unconstitu­tional, unlawful and without any effect.

He also urged the court to declare that the arrests, investigation and tri­al of civilians in peace time under the Army Act, 1952 read with the Official Secrets Act, 1923 are unconstitutional and amounts to negation of the Consti­tution, rule of law and independence of the judiciary.The petition, filed through Hamid Khan, questioned what is the le­gal and constitutional status of pro­posed trials of the alleged civilian of­fenders under the military laws and whether such trials would be in accor­dance with the Constitution, law and the judgments of the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief also urged the apex court to take notice of the unlawful ar­rests” of party leaders and others ac­cused of vandalising state installations without the registration of cases under the applicable laws. He deplored the arrests and detentions of the PTI par­ty members, supporters and workers under the Maintenance of Public Or­der provisions as unconstitutional. He added, “The dismantling of PTI through forcible quitting of party membership and office, are unconstitutional and void of being against Article 17 of the Constitution.”