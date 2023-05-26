Imran Khan urges CJP to protect Murad Saeed’s life

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday raised concerns over threats to party senior leader Murad Saeed’s life, urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to “do whatever is within your means” to ‘protect his life’. PTI Chairman, while sharing on his twitter handle the letter written by Murad Saeed to CJP about threats to his life, said: “Honourable Chief Justice, former Federal Minister and MNA Murad Saeed has written this letter to you about his life being under serious threat,” He asked the CJP to “do whatever is within your means” to protect the life of party leader Murad Saeed. Imran Khan said that only the Honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can ensure his safety. “Just like Arshad Sharif there are agencies out to kill him,” he said. Imran Khan urged the CJP to do whatever was within your means to protect his life.