Imran Khan urges CJP to protect Murad Saeed’s life

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan Thursday raised con­cerns over threats to party senior lead­er Murad Saeed’s life, urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to “do what­ever is within your means” to ‘protect his life’. PTI Chairman, while sharing on his twitter handle the letter written by Murad Saeed to CJP about threats to his life, said: “Honourable Chief Jus­tice, former Federal Minister and MNA Murad Saeed has written this letter to you about his life being under serious threat,” He asked the CJP to “do what­ever is within your means” to protect the life of party leader Murad Saeed. Imran Khan said that only the Hon­ourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court can ensure his safety. “Just like Arshad Sharif there are agencies out to kill him,” he said. Imran Khan urged the CJP to do whatever was within your means to protect his life.