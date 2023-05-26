Friday, May 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan will soon take asylum in US, claims Kundi

Imran Khan will soon take asylum in US, claims Kundi
SHAFQAT ALI
May 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Pakistan People’s Party yesterday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf chief Imran Khan will soon apply for asylum in the United States as another PTI leader joined the PPP. Former PTI lawmaker Dr Haider Ali announced to join the PPP at a news conference with Faisal Karim Kundi - who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Allevia­tion. “Imran Khan will shortly apply for asylum in the United States. 

Imran Khan is not a political leader. He said Imran Khan has al­ways lied to the public,” Kundi said while welcoming Ali in the PPP. He said the PPP believes in free and fair elections in the country. “I have been told by my sources that Imran Khan will soon apply for political asylum in America. Soon, we will see news flashing on our TV screens that Imran Khan has applied for po­litical asylum,” he added.

UK’s Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit new high

Kundi further said: “I want US congressmen to question Imran Khan about the legal actions that are being taken against him in the US and the UK. Khan is attempt­ing to flee to America rather than the UK because he is unable to get there.” Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan among others — quit the PTI since the May 9 vandalism. Kundi said PPP supre­mo Asif Ali Zardari had predicted PTI’s downfall much earlier.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1685065072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023