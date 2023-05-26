Imran Khan will soon take asylum in US, claims Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday claimed that Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf chief Imran Khan will soon apply for asylum in the United States as another PTI leader joined the PPP. Former PTI lawmaker Dr Haider Ali announced to join the PPP at a news conference with Faisal Karim Kundi - who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Allevia­tion. “Imran Khan will shortly apply for asylum in the United States.

Imran Khan is not a political leader. He said Imran Khan has al­ways lied to the public,” Kundi said while welcoming Ali in the PPP. He said the PPP believes in free and fair elections in the country. “I have been told by my sources that Imran Khan will soon apply for political asylum in America. Soon, we will see news flashing on our TV screens that Imran Khan has applied for po­litical asylum,” he added.

Kundi further said: “I want US congressmen to question Imran Khan about the legal actions that are being taken against him in the US and the UK. Khan is attempt­ing to flee to America rather than the UK because he is unable to get there.” Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan among others — quit the PTI since the May 9 vandalism. Kundi said PPP supre­mo Asif Ali Zardari had predicted PTI’s downfall much earlier.