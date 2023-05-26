Islamabad police held 14 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police have apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Sher Yar and Asif Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 135 gram heroin from their possession. Likewise, Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Arslan Mehmood and recovered 06 liters alcohol from his possession.

Similarly, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Kashan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Umer Shahzad and Muhammad Faisal and recovered two 30 bore rifles from their possession.

Moreover, Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Walaiyat Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Koral police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Ali and Rab Nawaz and recovered 2800 gram hashish from their possession.

Furthermore, Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Zahid Afzal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Irfan Allah and recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession. Khanna police arrested an accused Jameel Babar and recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.

Meanwhile, officials of Shalimar police station team apprehended a wanted member of a fraudster gang involved in looting people and recovered looted cash from his possession, he said.

Following these directives, the Shalimar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a fraudster gang involved in looting citizens. The accused was identified as Khurram Wahid.

Police team also recovered looted cash from his possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous criminal activities, further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against such elements.

On the other hand, the campaign for registration of house servants and tenants data in full swing, he added. According to him, following the special orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants is in full swing, a police public relations officer said.

He said that during this campaign various teams of Islamabad capital police are going to the streets and door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens.

In this regard, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad has registered a data of 157 house servants of 299 houses from Karachi company police station jurisdiction.

The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity. Citizens are also requested that they can ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in civil clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating as a common citizen and Islamabad Capital Police are trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.