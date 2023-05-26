Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case lodged for car­rying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in La­hore). Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 7-day physical remand, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be com­pleted from the accused during the re­mand period. He requested the court to grant a 7-day physical remand of the accused for completing the inves­tigations. However, the court declined the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand. Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who was produced before the court on expiry of his 14-day judicial remand term, in the Askari Tower attack case. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and work­ers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.