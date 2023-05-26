Lahore ATC hands over 16 suspects to Army for trial

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday or­dered to hand over 16 accused, involved in two cases of damaging public and private properties, including Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 riots, to the army authorities for their tri­al by the military courts.

The court ordered Su­perintendent Camp Jail Lahore to hand over the custody of the accused to the commanding officer for further proceedings in accordance with the law.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the commanding officer for cus­tody of 16 accused. The commanding of­ficer submitted that Sarwar Road police and Race Course police had registered two cases against the accused, Amar Zo­haib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muham­mad Raheem, Ziaur Rehman, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad, Faisal Irshad, Muhammad Bilal Hassan, Faheem Haider, Arzam Ju­naid, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hashir Khan and Hassan Shakir, and they had been sent to jail on judicial remand by the court.

He submitted that the accused were guilty of offences under Sections 3, 7 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 2(1)(d) and 59 (4) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. He submitted that the accused were exclusively tri­able by the military courts, and plead­ed with the court to hand him over the accused for further proceedings, in ac­cordance with the law.

As per the court verdict, the prosecu­tion had not raised any objection to the commanding officer’s request.