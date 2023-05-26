Majority hold PTI responsible for May 9 riots: Survey

ISLAMABAD - The majority of the people from federal capital have demanded strict legal action against the accused involved in the incidents of attacks on military as well as national installations and desecrating the statues and monuments of the martyrs by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9.

The majority of people held PTI responsible for the tragic incidents of May 9 and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to a survey conducted by the well-known company IPSOS in the context of the May 9 riots, in which five questions were asked. Who was involved in these incidents? What should they be punished?

This survey was conducted in all the four provinces of Pakistan including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan. Opinions were taken from people aged 18 to 65, including women.