Malaysian envoy visits Torkham border

LANDI KOTAL - Malaysian Ambassador Muhammad Azhar Bin Mazlan met citizens and government officials in Landi Kotal and Torkham Border on Thursday.

The Malaysian diplomat was welcomed at Landi Kotal by former provincial assembly member Bilawal Afridi, tehsil chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Haji Sher Afridi, and local elders.

In order to learn more about the historical and strategic significance of the Khyber Pass and the Pak-Afghan border, Azhar Bin Azlan initially travelled to the last hilltop Michini checkpoint. The significance of the Torkham Border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was explained to him during his visit to the Zero Point of the Torkham Border. Also, the Torkham Border Custom Clearing Agents Association protested at the border. They had set up a sit-in camp at the Torkham Border market. Several businessmen and customs officers attended the camp.

Those present at the camp included the chairman of Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Mirajuddin Shinwari, president Riaz Khan, general secretary Wahid Khan Shinwari, president of Torkham Transport Union Azeemullah Shinwari, Qari Nazeem Gul Shinwari, and Aftab Shinwari. They demanded that the processing of exports and imports of commodities at the Torkham Border be made quick and easy.